May 05, 2017 12:20 AM

Governor, first lady hosting Governor's Derby Celebration

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Gov. Matt Bevin and first lady Glenna Bevin are inviting the public to the Governor's Downtown Derby Celebration on Saturday in Frankfort.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Featured will be musical entertainment, food vendors, children's activities, educational displays and competitions.

The governor will be the official starter for the YMCA Derby Dash for youth along Broadway Street. Other activities include an adult tricycle race, stick horse races on the Old Capitol lawn and Derby hat making with the Kentucky Historical Society.

Parking is available at Commonwealth Credit Union and Capitol Plaza Tower parking garage.

