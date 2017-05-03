Lawmakers to get briefing on Wisconsin school plan

Members of the Legislature's education committees are getting briefed on Wisconsin's plan to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
The briefing Wednesday comes after the state education department released a draft of the school accountability plan on Friday. It calls for the state to cut the achievement gap in half over the next six years.
But the plan also spells out how the state will address schools with low performance and work to engage the community and families in turning them around.
The state Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that would require the education department to respond to any concerns education committee members raise to the plan.
