May 03, 2017 4:47 AM

Edina raises age to buy tobacco to 21

The Associated Press
EDINA, Minn.

A Twin Cities suburb has raised the age to purchase tobacco to 21, angering businesses who say they will lose business to nearby communities.

Edina is believed to be the first in Minnesota to raise the age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21. The City Council passed the resolution unanimously Tuesday night.

Mike Sheldon is from the nonprofit organization ClearWay Minnesota, a proponent of the ordinance. He says the move is similar to the Legislature passing a statewide ban smoking in restaurants and bars. Sheldon tells KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2pXvaxA ) he hopes the vote in Edina will create momentum for other communities to take the same action.

The ordinance takes effect July 1.

