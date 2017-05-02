National Politics

May 02, 2017 9:18 PM

Cuomo announces gang violence prevention initiatives upstate

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is promoting his plan to combat gang activity in upstate communities.

Cuomo on Tuesday visited both Albany and Rochester to announce support for programs aimed at community safety and gun violence prevention.

Cuomo says federal and local law enforcement will have more access to state intelligence and specialized equipment, and New York State Police will add additional troopers for expanded patrols.

Cuomo also announced slight funding increases for the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) program to provide resources for training, equipment and personnel to aid law enforcement in reducing shootings. Another program called SNUG that promotes violence-reduction for high-risk individuals will also receive funding in both regions.

Last week Cuomo announced initiatives to crack down on deadly MS-13 gang violence in Long Island.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos