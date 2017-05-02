National Politics

May 02, 2017 6:16 PM

Woman sentenced for burning ex-boyfriend with sulfuric acid

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A D.C. woman who pleaded guilty to throwing sulfuric acid on her ex-boyfriend, leaving him horrifically injured, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release that 53-year-old Linda Washington was sentenced Tuesday. She pleaded guilty in March to aggravated assault.

Prosecutors say in September, Washington approached her ex-boyfriend in a parking lot outside her home. Officials say Washington threw a plastic cup full of liquid drain cleaner on him, covering his face, neck, chest, and arm.

Authorities say a chemist determined that the liquid was mostly sulfuric acid. Prosecutors say the boyfriend spent a month in a burn unit and was left permanently disfigured.

