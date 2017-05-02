National Politics

May 02, 2017 12:23 AM

Delaware joins states allowing prize-linked savings accounts

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

As if saving money wasn't already a good idea, now it can help you win a prize.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is signing legislation authorizing the use of "prize-linked" savings accounts to promote financial frugality, especially among people with low incomes and first-time savers.

Under the bill being signed Tuesday, similar to laws in place in many other states, a deposit into the program makes the entrant eligible for a prize. The principal in the account remains untouched.

At the end of 2014, federal legislation was passed allowing federally charted banks and credit unions to offer prize-linked savings account if a state does not prohibit it.

This bill explicitly authorizes such programs in Delaware and clarifies that such programs do not constitute prohibited gambling or lottery practices.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos