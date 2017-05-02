National Politics

May 02, 2017 12:22 AM

Trump says he could meet with North Korea's leader

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has opened the door to a future meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. And he offered unusual praise for the leader at a time of surging nuclear tensions.

The White House played down near-term prospects for such a meeting. But Trump's conciliatory comments marked a departure from his more unforgiving tone toward North Korea in recent days.

It marked the latest fluctuation as Trump's administration struggles to explain its policy for addressing the growing threat from North Korea's nuclear program.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos