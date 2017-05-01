Court sets trial that could alter Texas voting maps for 2018

A court that found racial gerrymandering and intentional discrimination in Texas voting maps has set a summer trial that could impact the 2018 elections.
The trial ordered Monday comes after the three-judge panel in San Antonio found that Republicans intentionally sought to weaken the growing electoral strength of minorities while drawing new congressional and statehouse districts in 2011.
Redrawn maps could bolster Democratic candidates in a handful of Texas races in the 2018 midterm elections. The trial is set for July.
Texas is also separately fighting findings of intentional discrimination over its strict voter ID law.
