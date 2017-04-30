National Politics

April 30, 2017 9:10 PM

Vermont considers ending need for front license plates

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont lawmakers are considering a proposal that would drop the state's requirement that most vehicles have two license plates.

A bill being considered in the state Senate would drop Vermont's two-plate requirement and allow drivers to keep the commemorative "Vermont Strong" license plates that were sold to help raise money for rebuilding after Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Last year former Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin signed an executive order allowing the commemorative plates to be used indefinitely. But the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2pGI9DC ) reports the state House voted to require two plates.

Lawmakers from the House and Senate are expected to settle the dispute.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos