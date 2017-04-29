National Politics

April 29, 2017 9:10 AM

Police say 2 killed in Arkansas may have shot each other

The Associated Press
PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Police in Pine Bluff say two men who died of apparent gunshot wounds may have shot each other.

Authorities say 28-year-old Dimarco Wylie and 26-year-old Cameron Haywood were pronounced dead following the shooting late Thursday night. Their bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office Friday for autopsies.

Lt. David De Foor says officers who responded to reports of gunshots found two men lying near each other at an apartment building. Haywood was on his back by a stairway with blood coming from his head. A black and silver revolver was lying on the ground next to his left side. Wylie was found face down with a black handgun beneath him.

No suspects have been identified, and De Foor says it appears the victims may have shot each other.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos