Maryland governor gives eulogy at father's funeral

Gov. Larry Hogan has given the eulogy at his father's funeral.
The funeral of Lawrence Hogan Sr. was held Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. A private interment was to follow in Frederick.
The elder Hogan served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1969 to 1975. He represented Maryland's 5th congressional district, which included Prince George's and Charles counties near Washington.
In 1974, Hogan became the only Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to support all three articles of impeachment against then-President Richard Nixon.
Comments