National Politics

April 29, 2017 9:08 AM

Maryland governor gives eulogy at father's funeral

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan has given the eulogy at his father's funeral.

The funeral of Lawrence Hogan Sr. was held Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis. A private interment was to follow in Frederick.

The elder Hogan served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1969 to 1975. He represented Maryland's 5th congressional district, which included Prince George's and Charles counties near Washington.

In 1974, Hogan became the only Republican on the House Judiciary Committee to support all three articles of impeachment against then-President Richard Nixon.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos