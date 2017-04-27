National Politics

April 27, 2017 12:07 AM

Vermont governor teases return to stock car racing

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's first-term governor is looking to get back in the seat — the driver's seat.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he plans to practice at the Thunder Road Speedbowl this week, and may even compete in a race. Scott raced in the Merchant Bank 150 last year and placed fourth.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2oyTq8K ) that Gov. Scott says he will only race if he's going to be competitive, joking that he didn't win in his races as lieutenant governor. The first-term governor began his racing career in 1991 and hopes to continue racing even now while he serves as governor of Vermont.

He brushed off a suggestion that his security may object to him returning to the racetrack.

