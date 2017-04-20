Washington Legislature passes REAL ID bill

Washington lawmakers have reached agreement on a two-tiered licensing system that seeks to bring Washington state into compliance with federal identification requirements.
The House passed the measure on a 55-41 vote Thursday, followed by the Senate, which passed it on a 36-13 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
Thursday's action came after both chambers reached agreement on a variety of issues, including the cost of the state's current enhanced license.
With passage of the measure, lawmakers end a multiyear struggle over how to best comply with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law that requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States.
