April 18, 2017 5:45 AM

Officer charged in fatal traffic stop pursues venue change

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A police officer charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a black motorist is appealing a judge's decision against moving his trial out of Ramsey County.

Attorneys for St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez have asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to reverse the ruling against a change of venue. The defense claims relentless and biased media coverage means Yanez, who is Latino, won't get a fair trial in Ramsey County. Prosecutors have said moving the May 30 trial wouldn't achieve anything because the case received widespread publicity.

Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and two other felonies. He fatally shot Philando Castile last summer following a traffic stop in Falcon Heights. Castile's girlfriend was in the car and streamed the aftermath live on Facebook.

