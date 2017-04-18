National Politics

April 18, 2017 2:39 AM

Police union threatens 'war' with chief after firing

The Associated Press
WILKINSBURG, Pa.

A Pennsylvania police chief has dismissed criticism from a union leader who questioned her leadership and threatened to "go to war" with the city after four officers were punished.

Carl Bailey with the Wilkinsburg police union says the department under Chief Ophelia Coleman is "a huge mess" that is only going to get worse. On Monday, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pclONR ), "We're prepared to go to war with Wilkinsburg."

An unsigned letter alleging "fear and uncertainty" at the department was presented to the borough council on April 5, the same day it voted to fire an officer accused of shirking his duties.

Coleman says Bailey is angry about that firing and three other suspensions. She said most officers disagree with him and morale at the department is fine.

