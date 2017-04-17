National Politics

April 17, 2017 11:38 PM

Sanders headlining event aimed at boosting Democrats

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will headline a Louisville event aimed at helping re-energize Kentucky's downtrodden Democratic Party.

The independent senator from Vermont will be joined by Democratic national chairman Tom Perez at the Tuesday evening event. Their appearance is part of a national tour called "Come Together and Fight Back."

They're promoting an agenda that includes raising the minimum wage, providing pay equity for women, rebuilding roads and bridges, passing immigration reform and making public colleges tuition-free.

Their visit comes as Democrats are trying to rebound from a series of election losses in Kentucky. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats from Kentucky, all but one of the state's congressional seats and the governorship. The GOP controls the state legislature, and President Donald Trump easily carried Kentucky last year.

