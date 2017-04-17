National Politics

April 17, 2017 7:02 PM

State lawmakers hold hearings on gun control measures

The Associated Press
SALEM, Ore.

Oregon lawmakers have held hearings for several gun control proposals, taking passionate testimony from backers and supporters.

The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/SgU7Uo ) gun control proposals with hearings held Monday are less wide-ranging than a 2015 expansion of gun sale background checks.

Senate Bill 797 would require a background check actually be completed before a gun sale could be made.

Senate Bill 868 would allow someone to seek a protection order for an immediate family member believed to be a suicide risk or a threat to others. If granted, the person would have to surrender guns and ammunition and would be prohibited from buying a gun for a year.

Senate Bill 764 makes an assortment of gun law changes including that a person must take an in-person shooting training course to obtain a concealed handgun permit.

