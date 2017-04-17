National Politics

April 17, 2017 8:43 AM

Police: Man killed in shooting at Chicago train platform

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Chicago police say a man is dead after an early-morning shooting on a city train platform.

Authorities say a 33-year-old man was arguing with another person on the Chicago Transit Authority platform around 2:40 a.m. Monday at a Red Line stop on the city's South Side. Police allege the second person pulled out a handgun and shot the 33-year-old in the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Witnesses told police they heard five or six shots.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Trains temporarily bypassed the Garfield station after the shooting. Normal service resumed before 5 a.m.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos