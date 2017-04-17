National Politics

April 17, 2017 7:13 AM

Plea hearing set in case over hacking in Arizona, Wisconsin

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A man charged with hacking into government websites in Arizona and Wisconsin is scheduled Monday to change his plea.

Randall Charles Tucker of Apache Junction, Arizona, had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of intentional damage to protected computers and threatening damage to protected computers for allegedly attacking municipal computers in March 2015 in the city of Madison and two Phoenix suburbs, Chandler and Mesa.

He is accused of carrying out a cyberattack that came three days after a police shooting of an unarmed man in Madison and interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers.

Less than a week later, authorities say Tucker launched an attack on city websites in Mesa and Chandler that temporarily made them inaccessible to users.

