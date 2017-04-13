National Politics

Bureau of Land Management buys access to popular Utah canyon

The Associated Press
KANARRAVILLE, Utah

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has bought land at the mouth of a canyon in southwest Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ou1d6o ) reports Wednesday that the bureau purchased 41 acres (16.6 hectares) of the popular hiking space.

Various waterfalls and two canyons can be accessed from a 2-mile hike down the Kanarra Creek trail.

The federal agency bought the land for $600,000 from private owners.

According to the bureau's environment analysis, the purchase opens the site's development options.

