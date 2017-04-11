National Politics

April 11, 2017 11:43 AM

Police identify woman killed in crash on upstate NY road

The Associated Press
GREENFIELD, N.Y.

Authorities in upstate New York have identified a woman killed in a two-car crash.

The Saratogian reports (http://bit.ly/2o3i4u2) that 27-year-old Rachel Drumm, of Greenfield, was killed in a crash in her Saratoga County hometown on Monday. Police say two others were injured in the collision.

Authorities say 22-year-old Dustin Barnes and 28-year-old Jennifer Cook, both of nearby Ballston Spa, were hospitalized with serious and minor injuries, respectively.

Police say a car driven by Barnes crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Drumm's vehicle nearly head-on. Authorties say Drumm was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently being investigated by the county sheriff's office.

