Police identify woman killed in crash on upstate NY road

Authorities in upstate New York have identified a woman killed in a two-car crash.
The Saratogian reports (http://bit.ly/2o3i4u2) that 27-year-old Rachel Drumm, of Greenfield, was killed in a crash in her Saratoga County hometown on Monday. Police say two others were injured in the collision.
Authorities say 22-year-old Dustin Barnes and 28-year-old Jennifer Cook, both of nearby Ballston Spa, were hospitalized with serious and minor injuries, respectively.
Police say a car driven by Barnes crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Drumm's vehicle nearly head-on. Authorties say Drumm was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is currently being investigated by the county sheriff's office.
