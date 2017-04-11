National Politics

April 11, 2017 8:27 AM

Pittsburgh mayor candidate's ride on circus elephant chided

The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Darlene Harris is defending Facebook pictures of herself riding a circus elephant and a camel, saying she just wanted to "see how they're taken care of."

Harris posted a picture of herself atop the Shrine Circus elephant and another riding the camel . The circus was at PPG Paints Arena over the weekend.

The Democrat, who is running against Mayor Bill Peduto in the primary, rejected critics' claims that circus animals are abused saying, "Those animals are taken care of better than some people take care of people."

The pictures drew support and criticism, with some saying she embarrassed the city or exploited the animals.

Harris says council members were invited to a circus tour after Council President Bruce Kraus sponsored an ordinance to ban shows featuring trained animals. Harris opposes the measure.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak 4:33

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak
Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead 3:46

Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead
SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind 1:42

SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos