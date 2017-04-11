Important events in Bentley's tenure as Alabama governor

A timeline of key events in Robert Bentley's tenure as Alabama governor:
Jan. 27, 2011: After being elected to two terms in the Alabama House, the dermatologist and one-time Baptist deacon is inaugurated after running on a platform of increasing jobs and not accepting a salary until the state reaches full employment.
April 27, 2011: Bentley declares a state of emergency after dozens of tornadoes strike the state, killing more than 250 people.
July 2, 2012: Helps announce the decision by Airbus to construct an aircraft assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.
Dec. 23, 2013: Bentley says his administration has saved taxpayers $1 billion, setting up a pillar of his re-election campaign.
March 2014: First lady Dianne Bentley secretly records a phone call between Bentley and a woman, presumably aide Rebekah Caldwell Mason.
Nov. 4, 2014: Bentley easily wins re-election for second four-year term.
Aug. 28, 2015: Dianne Bentley files for divorce after 50 years of marriage.
March 22, 2016: Bentley fires Spencer Collier as head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
March 23, 2016: Collier publicly alleges a romantic relationship between Bentley and Mason; Bentley acknowledges personal mistakes but denies having a sexual affair with Mason.
April 6, 2017: Alabama Ethics Commission finds probable cause that Bentley violated ethics and campaign finance laws amid scandal.
April 7, 2017: Bentley appears outside Alabama Capitol to say he will not resign.
April 10, 2017: Bentley resigns and pleads guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges on the first day of a legislative hearing that could lead to his impeachment.
