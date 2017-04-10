National Politics

April 10, 2017 2:26 AM

Longtime prosecutor appointed circuit judge in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A longtime prosecutor in western Kentucky has been appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to serve as a circuit judge in a four-county circuit.

Bevin selected Timothy Ray "Tim" Coleman of Morgantown as a circuit judge for the 38th Judicial Circuit covering Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties.

The governor's office says Coleman has served as commonwealth's attorney for 16 years. He's a former president of the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorney Association. In 2009, Coleman was named "Outstanding Commonwealth's Attorney" by Kentucky's attorney general.

Coleman is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky College of Law. His legal experience also includes two years as Butler County attorney and a stint as a partner for a Lexington law firm.

