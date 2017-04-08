Roswell City Council approves Joe Neeb as new city manager

The Roswell City Council has approved the mayor's recommendation of Joe Neeb (Neb) as the new city manager.
All seven of the city councilors who attended Friday's special meeting voted in favor of Neeb.
Mayor Dennis Kintigh recommended Neeb for Roswell's top day-to-day administrative position from among three candidates who visited the city in March and were interviewed for the job.
Neeb is scheduled to start on April 17.
He has 20 years of experience as a chief administrative officer for several municipalities.
Neeb most recently has been the city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota, where he served from 2010 until his resignation in February.
His prior municipal positions were as town manager in three Indiana towns — Dyer, Fortville and Morristown.
Comments