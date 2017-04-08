After winter storm cancellation, Cooper holds open house

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants to formally greet the state's residents after winter weather canceled the traditional open house during inauguration activities.
Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper have scheduled the two-hour open house for Saturday afternoon at the Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh.
Snow and ice in early January forced the cancellation of a large inaugural ceremony and parade Jan. 7 and the open house the following day.
Earlier Saturday, Cooper planned to speak at a wreath-laying ceremony at a World War I memorial on the grounds of the old Capitol building. The U.S. entered the war 100 years ago this week.
Comments