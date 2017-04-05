NC hemp commission considering joining lawsuit against DEA

The state commission charged with fostering an industrial hemp industry in North Carolina is considering joining a lawsuit against a government agency it agrees is making things difficult.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports (http://bit.ly/2nIRXIN ) the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission plans to announce Thursday whether it will join a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
The commission created by the General Assembly in 2015 gave its verbal support to the lawsuit last week.
The lawsuit would be filed by Founder's Hemp of Asheboro, North Carolina's first company to register as an industrial hemp producer. The company says it intends to sue the DEA over its ruling products made with cannabidiol hemp, in the same cannabis family as marijuana, are illegal and can't be transported across state lines.
