Council to vote on Sununu's AG choice MacDonald

The New Hampshire Executive Council is preparing to vote on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's nominee for attorney general.
The five-member body is voting Wednesday on whether to confirm Manchester attorney Gordon MacDonald to be the state's top law enforcement official. MacDonald won widespread praise during his confirmation hearing and is expected to be confirmed.
MacDonald is an attorney with expertise in civil litigation and experience on the opposite side of the state. He's represented hospitals in a tax dispute against the state and a major opioid manufacturer that was under investigation by the state.
MacDonald has pledged to avoid ethical conflicts by recusing himself from cases he's been involved in.
The council has three Republicans and two Democrats and is tasked with confirming most gubernatorial appointments and large state contracts.
