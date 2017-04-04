Ivanka Trump says when she disagrees with dad, 'he knows it'

Ivanka Trump says that when she disagrees with her father "he knows it, and I express myself with total candor."
The first daughter is responding to the criticism that she has not publicly denounced parts of President Donald Trump's conservative agenda.
She is also responding to a "Saturday Night Live" sketch that parodied her in an ad for a perfume named "Complicit."
Ivanka Trump tells "CBS This Morning" that "If being complicit ... is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit."
The network released excerpts of the interview Tuesday night. The full interview is set to air Wednesday morning.
Comments