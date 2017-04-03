Detroit mayor says dozens of ministers are backing him

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says he's getting election endorsements from 100 church ministers.
Duggan plans to hold a news conference with the clergy Monday. He's running for a second term, four years after winning election. He won the primary election in 2013 as a write-in candidate.
Duggan is being challenged by state Sen. Coleman Young II, the son of late Detroit Mayor Coleman Young.
The filing deadline to run for mayor is April 25. The primary election will be held Aug. 8, followed by the general election in November.
