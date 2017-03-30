Top aide to President Donald Trump leaves administration

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead Pause

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election - Election Rewind

2:32 Gloria Steinem encourages Clinton supporters to Get Out The Vote

4:36 Trump, Clinton clash in first presidential debate

1:13 The real purpose of Obama’s trip to Cuba

2:57 Meet Merrick Garland, Supreme Court nominee

0:39 Meet your vegetables: Microgreens at the River Park Farmers Market

1:09 Stayin' alive: Clovis preschool students learn CPR

0:54 César Chávez remembered at 21st annual garlanding ceremony at Fresno State