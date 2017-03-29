N. Carolina lawmakers still try to craft resolution on HB2

North Carolina lawmakers keep huddling to shape legislation that does away with the state's "bathroom bill" and gets enough votes for passage this week to avoid new punishments by the NCAA.
Republicans and Democrats spent several hours Wednesday in closed-door meetings. Several lawmakers said there was a new proposal floated by Republicans. Bills considered recently would repeal the law known as House Bill 2, but contain add-ons. No agreement had been reached Wednesday night.
HB2 blocks expansion of LGBT rights in local ordinances and requires transgender people to use public restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificate.
The NCAA has said North Carolina won't be considered for championships from 2018 to 2022 unless HB2 is changed. The group has said site decisions would begin getting made this week.
