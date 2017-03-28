National Politics

Senate panel approves DUI tests after fatal crashes

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

An Arizona Senate panel has approved a revived version of legislation requiring drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in major crashes.

Legislators revived the measure after it failed to get a hearing in the House. It would require testing for drivers who cause fatal accidents.

House Bill 2066 is being sought by the parents of an 18-year-old Phoenix Horizon High School graduate who was killed last June. Joe Smith and a man in another vehicle died when a semi-truck slammed into stopped traffic on Interstate 10.

The driver told a state trooper that he was tired but he wasn't tested or charged. Republican Sen. John Kavanagh called the proposal blatantly unconstitutional.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations voted 6-3 Tuesday to send the measure to the full Senate.

