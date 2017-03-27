The Latest: Lawmaker seeks to simplify ending life support

The Latest on action at the Nevada Legislature (all times local):
6:40 p.m.
A Sparks Democrat wants physicians to cut off life support within 24 hours of a patient being declared brain-dead in Nevada with or without family consent.
A person is defined as dead under state law when their circulatory, respiratory or entire brain function has ended.
Making that determination would require no permissions from family members or authorized representatives under Assemblyman Michael Sprinkle's proposal.
Assembly Bill 424 would also require doctors to follow a specific 2010 guideline published in the American Academy of Neurology to decide whether someone is brain dead.
6:30 p.m.
Drugs that can counter the effects of an opioid overdose would be required on all Nevada public school campuses under a bill state lawmakers are introducing.
It would mandate all public and charter schools keep at least two doses of naloxone hydrochloride or other emergency opioid medications on site.
It would also allow pharmacists to dispense the medication to any individuals without a prescription.
Members of the Assembly Health and Human Services Committee are responding to an opioid epidemic that's killed at least 165,000 Americans since 2000.
They introduced Assembly Bill 428 Monday.
Prescription painkillers OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet are among the most widely prescribed and deadly drugs. Heroin is also an opioid.
Other states have recently required or authorized schools to maintain the antidote alongside epinephrine pens and inhalers.
