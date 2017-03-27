National Politics

Authorities say person of interest sought in small wildfire

The Associated Press
FAIRPLAY, Colo.

Authorities say a wildfire that burned less than a square mile in Park County might have been started by recreational shooting, and they're looking for a person of interest.

The U.S. Forest Service and the Park County Sheriff's Department said Monday they want to speak to the driver of a silver Chevrolet pickup about the March 17 fire in the Pike National Forest.

No one has been arrested. Authorities have asked anyone with information about the pickup to contact them.

U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement: 303-275-5610.

Park County Sheriff's Department: 719-836-2494.

