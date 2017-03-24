National Politics

March 24, 2017 6:33 PM

Man who threatened Bill Clinton arraigned in dad's killing

The Associated Press
UXBRIDGE, Mass.

A Massachusetts man who served prison time for threatening to kill President Bill Clinton in 1994 has been ordered detained without bail in connection with the slaying of his 83-year-old father.

Glenn Armstrong was arraigned Friday in Uxbridge District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf on charges of murder, misleading a police investigation, motor vehicle theft and failing to provide a DNA sample.

Armstrong's father, Walter Armstrong, was found dead on Jan. 11 in the home they shared in Blackstone. The medical examiner determined a bag was used to suffocate him.

The next day, Glenn Armstrong was arrested in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. His lawyer didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

Glenn Armstrong was sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening to kill Clinton.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos