Police: Man accused in killing came to NYC to target blacks

Police say a white man accused of fatally stabbing a black man in New York City told investigators he traveled from Baltimore specifically to attack black people.
James Harris Jackson turned himself in late Tuesday. He has been charged with murder.
Police say that on Monday the 28-year-old Maryland man approached a 66-year-old New Yorker, Timothy Caughman, and stabbed him several times in the street.
Caughman staggered to a nearby police station, but died at the hospital.
Police also say they've recovered a small sword.
There was no immediate information on whether Caughman had an attorney or relatives who could comment on his behalf.
Comments