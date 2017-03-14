National Politics

March 14, 2017 10:59 PM

Former rival to Virginia speaker considering another run

The Associated Press
FREDERICKSBURG, Va.

A former tea party favorite who tried unsuccessfully to unseat one of the most powerful Republicans in Virginia is considering taking another run at elected office.

The Free Lance-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nkXNDB ) former Stafford County Supervisor Susan Stimpson may run again for a seat in the House of Delegates.

Stimpson lost to House Speaker William J. Howell in a GOP primary in 2015. Howell recently announced his plans to retire and Stimpson is considering another run for the seat.

Stimpson was arrested last year for trespassing at a grocery store and at an airport. Stimpson said the arrests the result of erratic behavior brought on by the use of phentermine, a prescription diet pill.

She said she's got a healthier lifestyle and would promote improvements in health care if elected.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos