Monegan: Keeping drugs out of Alaska prisons tough

Alaska's public safety commissioner says keeping drugs out of state prisons continues to be a tough task.
Walt Monegan is a former acting corrections commissioner. He says he thinks technology eventually will help in better monitoring and intercepting items.
During a confirmation hearing for his current role Wednesday, Monegan said prison officials have found large sling shots that were used to send drugs into the yard at Goose Creek prison.
He says there's concern, too, with the use of drones to drop drugs in during the night.
The Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings Wednesday for Monegan and for Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth.
