5 Things to Know in Florida for March 8

Your daily look at news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.
POLICE: MAN RAPED, BEAT WOMAN FOR 2 WEEKS FOR LOSING PURSE
Evan Xavier Little was arrested Sunday after the woman reported him to Miami Beach police. The woman told police that Little became upset in January because she left the purse in an Uber vehicle. She says he hit her with a suitcase and a golf club and removed some of her acrylic nails with pliers. The woman attempted to leave their apartment, but she says he threatened and choked her.
JURY SELECTION SLOGS AHEAD IN DOCTOR'S MEDICARE FRAUD TRIAL
Attorneys failed to pick a jury Tuesday, but hope to finish Wednesday and have opening statements Thursday. The panel is to decide whether the 62-year-old doctor stole millions from Medicare between 2004 and 2013. Federal prosecutors say Melgen prescribed unneeded treatments, filed claims for procedures he never performed and charged for medicine he never purchased.
BAD DRAW: FLORIDA JUDGE SIDES WITH HOUSE SPEAKER IN LAWSUIT
Circuit Judge Karen Gievers on Tuesday ruled the Florida Lottery lacked the legal authority to approve a 15-year contract worth more than $700 million. She declared the contract "void and unenforceable." Scott in a statement said that he strongly disagreed with the ruling and would appeal.
MAN ORDERED TO TURN OVER $950,000 FOR FRAUDULENT TAX RETURNS
A federal judge in Orlando issued a civil order Monday that permanently bars Jason Stinson from preparing federal tax returns for others and from owning or operating a tax return preparation business. Stinson's company, Nation Tax Services, had stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
POLICE: WOMAN FALLS TO HER DEATH FROM FLORIDA CONDO BALCONY
Witnesses told police they saw the 50-year-old woman hanging from the side of the building around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Deputy Chief Jakari Young says the woman landed on the pool deck. The witnesses told investigators a man was trying to pull the woman up by her arms. Investigators say they believe Gano committed suicide after she and her boyfriend argued.
