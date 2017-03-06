National Politics

March 6, 2017 3:22 AM

Md. Senate voting to repeal calls to amend US Constitution

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on repealing previous calls to the U.S. Congress to hold a constitutional convention.

The joint resolution is on the agenda for Monday night's session.

The Maryland General Assembly has passed four calls for a convention since the 1930s to amend the U.S. Constitution. The last one in the 1970s called for an amendment that requires a balanced federal budget.

The resolution nullifies any and all prior applications to Congress to call a convention. Other applications involved restoring school prayer and ending the federal income tax.

It was part of a package of initiatives Maryland Democrats outlined in January out of concern for what could happen during a constitutional convention during President Donald Trump's administration.

