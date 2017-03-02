Valley reaction: Nunes, Costa, McCarthy on Sessions report

Here is what congressmen who represent the central San Joaquin Valley said Thursday about reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met last year with Russia’s ambassador to U.S., possibly contradicting testimony at his Senate confirmation hearings.
Rep. Devin Nunes – In a news conference at the Capitol, the Tulare Republican and House Intelligence Committee chairman said he had no evidence that Sessions or other people associated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign had improper contacts with Russian officials.
Nunes said the only contact he’s aware of involves Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the Russian ambassador to the United States.
Nunes spoke after committee members met with FBI Director James Comey.
Rep. Jim Costa – In a statement, “Russia’s interference in our nation’s democratic process is very alarming, and I support all efforts to investigate exactly what happened. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose his interactions with the Russian Ambassador to the United States during his confirmation process, and he should recuse himself from the investigations into Russia’s interference in our election.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy – The Bakersfield Republican and House majority leader, in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” said “I think (for) the trust of the American people you recuse yourself in these situations.” He added that he didn’t want to “prejudge.”
There has been no official statement from Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford.
