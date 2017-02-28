Wisconsin Democrats hoping to make points with Trump guests

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno Pause

1:51 Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

0:51 CannaCanHelp, medical marijuana business, provides cannabis products in Tulare County

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights

1:46 Fresno millenials react to Donald Trump