Wisconsin Democrats hoping to make points with Trump guests

Wisconsin's Democratic congressional delegation is looking to make political points with the guests they bring to hear President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.
Republicans, not so much.
Trump is speaking to a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday night.
Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan bringing an immigrant from Mexico who received a deportation exemption. He says the college student will help demonstrate inclusion, equality and diversity.
Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Milwaukee is bringing a national advocate for funding the Violence Against Women Act grants and other gender-based violence programs.
Republicans are taking a different approach.
Rep. Glenn Grothman is bringing his brother-in-law. Rep. Sean Duffy is bringing his wife. And Rep. Glenn Grothman plans to bring his office intern.
