Arkansas lawmakers approve new limits on open records law

Arkansas lawmakers have approved bills that would limit public access to government records, including measures keeping security information about the state Capitol and the Governor's Mansion secret.
The Senate on Monday approved a bill to exempt from the Freedom of Information Act information related to the operations, emergency procedure and security personnel from the state Capitol police. The bill passed on a 23-4 vote and heads to the House.
A bill approved by the House on a 77-7 vote would exempt records, surveillance footage, security procedures and emergency plans possessed by the Arkansas State Police concerning the Governor's Mansion. That measure heads to the Senate.
The bills are among several FOI exemptions advancing in the Legislature that press groups have criticized for limiting public access to information.
