February 27, 2017 4:16 PM

Tort-reform amendment to go before Arkansas voters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

The Arkansas House has approved a proposed state constitutional that would ask voters to limit some attorney's fees and punitive damages in lawsuits.

The House voted 65-29 Monday for the joint resolution and sent it back to the state Senate to consider a House amendment. A previous version of the proposal has already passed the Senate.

Supporters say the proposal would reduce legal judgments against health care providers, which they say would lead to a decrease in medical malpractice insurance rates.

If eventually approved by voters, the proposal would cap punitive damages for personal injury, property damage or wrongful death at $500,000.

