Tucson police identify 2 killed after a motorcycle-car crash

Police in Tucson have identified two people who were killed in a motorcycle crash.
They say 59-year-old Daniel Cox and his passenger, 63-year-old Pearle Perl, were both pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital on Wednesday night.
Police say neither person was wearing a helmet.
They say the motorcycle was going through an intersection when it was struck by a car that was making a turn.
Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and wasn't injured.
They say no citation or arrest has been made at this time and speed and alcohol don't appear to be factors in the fatal crash.
Comments