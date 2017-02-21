The Latest: Evers, Holtz react to primary election victories

The Latest on the state superintendent primary election (all times local):
8:55 p.m.
State Superintendent Tony Evers says his victory in Tuesday's primary is a win for the state's 860,000 public school students.
Evers was the top vote-getter in the primary, with former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz coming in a distance second. Holtz and Evers will face each other April 4.
Holtz is running as the conservative candidate in the officially nonpartisan race. Holtz supports expanding the private school voucher program, while Evers does not want it to grow.
Holtz says he would welcome money from outside groups to support his candidacy. Evers says Holtz is "lusting" after that outside money and if too much of it comes in he wouldn't be able to match it. But Evers says "we're just going to work twice as hard going forward."
___
8:35 p.m.
Former Beloit superintendent and 1999 principal of the year Lowell Holtz has advanced in the race for state superintendent.
Holtz joined incumbent Tony Evers in emerging from Tuesday's primary based on unofficial results. They will face each other in the April 4 general election.
The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz has been running as the more conservative alternative to Evers. Holtz is backed by numerous conservative groups and about two dozen Republican state lawmakers.
Holtz supports expanding school choice programs. Evers does not favor expanding the programs. His support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and other public school advocates.
Evers and Holtz defeated former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries to advance.
___
8:23 p.m.
Wisconsin state schools Superintendent Tony Evers has advanced in Tuesday's primary.
Unofficial results show Evers got enough votes to easily advance to the April 4 general election. He will face either former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz or education consultant John Humphries.
Evers is completing his second term as the state's top education official in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. The race is officially nonpartisan, but his base of support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and groups that advocate for public schools.
Both Holtz and Humphries ran as more conservative alternatives to Evers. Humphries shook up the contest last week by releasing emails and other documents he says show Holtz offered him a $150,000 state job and broad authority over the largest schools if he got out of the race.
___
8 p.m.
Polls are closed across Wisconsin in the race for state superintendent.
Turnout was expected to be low statewide, but it was on pace to be near 20 percent in Madison. That is home of incumbent state Superintendent Tony Evers. He is seeking a third term.
Evers is being challenged by former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries and former Beloit superintendent Lowell Holtz. They were both casting themselves as more conservative alternatives to Evers who is backed by Democrats and teachers unions. Holtz was garnering more support from Republicans as he was the only one of the three who did not sign the petition in 2012 to recall Gov. Scott Walker from office.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.
___
12:40 p.m.
A voter in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield says he's voting for change in the primary election for the state's top school official.
Marvin Glass is an 81-year-old retired technical college teacher who cast his vote Tuesday for Lowell Holtz. Holtz, a former superintendent in Beloit, and consultant John Humphries are up against incumbent Tony Evers.
The top two finishers advance.
Glass says he sees Holtz as "strict and not wish-washy."
In the liberal stronghold of Madison, several voters in Evers' home district were supporting him for another term. Amy Quan Barry, a university professor, says she chose Evers because she sees him as one of the last remaining high-ranking officials willing to stand up to Republicans.
___
7 a.m.
The field of candidates running for Wisconsin state superintendent is being narrowed.
Three candidates are on the ballot Tuesday for the post as Wisconsin's top education official running the state Department of Public Instruction. The two highest vote-getters will advance to the April 4 general election.
Tony Evers is running for a third term. He is being challenged by consultant John Humphries and former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz.
Humphries shook up the race last week by making public a document he says shows Holtz had offered him a deal for a $150,000 state job and broad control over the largest school districts if he dropped out of the race.
Holtz has said there was no offer and he was just discussing ideas brought forward by others.
