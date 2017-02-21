Metro work car derails on red line, no injuries

Metro says a work car derailed overnight, but no one was injured.
Metro warned of delays on the red line early Tuesday morning while trains used one track between the Judiciary Square and NoMa-Gallaudet University stations. Metro tweets that the car has been removed from the area and trains are no longer single-tracking in that area. Metro says residual delays may continue in both directions.
Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says a car carrying crushed rock derailed near the Judiciary Square station late Monday after the load shifted, causing a wheel to come off the track. He says no one was hurt and there's no damage to infrastructure.
