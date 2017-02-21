Buffalo mayor announces re-election campaign

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno Pause

2:23 Vatican official speaks about Pope Francis' views on immigration

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:05 Fresno State baseball retires jersey of Satoshi 'Fibber' Hirayama

2:06 Paul George and what could've been at Fresno State

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

0:51 How TID opens Don Pedro spillway gates

2:41 Aram Demirjian is Fresno Philharmonic's fourth conductor candidate

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally