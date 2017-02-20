Conservation officers rescue group of snowmobilers

Conservation officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department have rescued a group of Connecticut snowmobilers who went searching for moose and became stuck in deep snow.
WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lC6OH6 ) a group of 10 snowmobilers became stuck Sunday afternoon on Stub Hill in Pittsburg, New Hampshire. The riders ranged in age from 13 to 55.
Conservation officers found the group on a non-maintained trail.
State officials say the group got the snowmobiles back up the steep terrain to a pond and was then escorted down the mountain.
Conservation officers say air temperature near the summit was in the upper 20s. There was also deep snow, wind gusts and freezing fog.
Two adults have been cited for operating snowmobiles off of the designated trail system without landowner permission.
